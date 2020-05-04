JNB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,234 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.11. 16,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

