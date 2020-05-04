Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaman stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

KAMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

