KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

