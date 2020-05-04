KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

