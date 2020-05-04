Karani Asset Management LLC Buys 13,242 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 1.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $20,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $999,689.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,615.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,407 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,690 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 611,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

