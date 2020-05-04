Karani Asset Management LLC Buys 55,102 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for approximately 4.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Shake Shack worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Cfra downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

