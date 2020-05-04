Karani Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $159.83. 333,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,589. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

