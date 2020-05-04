Karani Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 5.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,253. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

