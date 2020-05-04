Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Guidewire Software accounts for 2.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,154. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

GWRE stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.43. 9,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,276. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.