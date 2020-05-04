Kcash (KCASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.45 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Kcash has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

