KeyCorp Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $604.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $576.00 to $604.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $509.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.14. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. ING Groep grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. VNB Trust grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. VNB Trust now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Three Peaks Capital Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

