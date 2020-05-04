KeyCorp Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $47.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $38.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $905.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.27 per share, for a total transaction of $532,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,512.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 75,279 shares worth $4,164,658. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 80,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

