KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.07 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

