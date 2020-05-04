Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

