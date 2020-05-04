KickCoin Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Mercatox and CoinBene. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.81 or 0.02306232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00193017 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00064911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

