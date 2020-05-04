Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,361. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.