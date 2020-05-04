KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.87.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

KLAC opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in KLA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,455,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

