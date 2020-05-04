Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.04 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $51,940.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,294,010 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

