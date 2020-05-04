Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,250.19 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $27,250.19 and approximately $6,185.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00310217 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00415276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007670 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

