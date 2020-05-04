Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.28% of Kansas City Southern worth $33,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,957,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $159,629,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

