Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,325 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 3,956,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

