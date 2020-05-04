Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.63% of eHealth worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Barclays started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

eHealth stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,860. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

