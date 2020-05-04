Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,172 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.19% of Clorox worth $41,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $4.39 on Monday, reaching $197.10. The company had a trading volume of 199,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,848. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

