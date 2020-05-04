Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.06 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

VRSK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.70. 383,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

