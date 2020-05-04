Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.07 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,314,000 after acquiring an additional 416,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $51,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.81. The company had a trading volume of 511,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

