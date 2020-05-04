Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.89 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.19% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,435,000 after purchasing an additional 239,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.11. 799,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

