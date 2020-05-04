Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $31.64 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Illumina worth $31,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $15,643,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.5% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares in the company, valued at $77,372,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.53. 323,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.25 and its 200 day moving average is $300.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

