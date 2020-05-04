Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.12. 515,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,754. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $350.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

