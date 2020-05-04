Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of SYSCO worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. 2,352,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,071. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

