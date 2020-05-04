Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 17,412 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Hess accounts for about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.34% of Hess worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.28.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.