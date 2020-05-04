Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 41,391 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,391 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after buying an additional 1,432,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,031,000 after buying an additional 1,379,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

