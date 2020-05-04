Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $674.60. 23,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $461.94 and a one year high of $715.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $630.05 and its 200 day moving average is $594.15.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

