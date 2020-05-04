Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.56.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $14.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.04. 173,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,892. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

