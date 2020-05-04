Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,768 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $123.13. 3,235,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,158. The stock has a market cap of $348.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

