Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 14,615 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $34,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.62. 1,145,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

