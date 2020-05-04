Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,569 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $29,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.64.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $626.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,730. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $482.10 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

