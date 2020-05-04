Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,269 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $32,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. 2,232,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,301. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

