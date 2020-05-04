Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 40,110 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,110 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $28,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. 80,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 889,619 shares of company stock valued at $64,337,882. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.