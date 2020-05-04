Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 49,967 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,967 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of TransUnion worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. 25,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

