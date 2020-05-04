Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 56,168 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,168 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,107. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

