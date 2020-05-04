Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,806 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up about 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.24% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $37,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 160,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.40. 60,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.