Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. BIO-TECHNE accounts for 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.48% of BIO-TECHNE worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $7.22 on Monday, reaching $234.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,816. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. Stephens raised their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

