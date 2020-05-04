Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 18,169 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

