KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

