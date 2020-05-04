KZ Cash Reaches Market Cap of $87,936.77 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $87,936.77 and $928.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

