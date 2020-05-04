La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

LJPC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 465,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.68. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

