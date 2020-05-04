Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.