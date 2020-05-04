Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.06.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.45. 4,855,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,662. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

