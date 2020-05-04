Lawrence J. Diamond Sells 1,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $233,685.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.58. 435,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,208. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $250,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

