Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

LAWS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

